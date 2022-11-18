Contact Troubleshooters
Georgetown boy abused at same facility where 7-year-old died, lawsuit claims

WATCH | Georgetown boy abused at same facility where 7-year-old died, lawsuit claims
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit.

PREVIOUS: Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit

Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse.

“This lawsuit was filed on behalf of another child victim that was choked and abused at the Brooklawn facility,” said Lexington attorney Paul Croley.

[Read the lawsuit below]

Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility for behavioral issues in 2021. In the lawsuit, she claims employees choked, bruised and verbally abused her son while in their care.

This latest lawsuit comes after a medical examiner ruled 7-year-old Ja-Ceon Terry’s July death a homicide. Investigators say he died of “positional asphyxia,” meaning he was put into a position where he couldn’t breathe.

Two employees were later fired.

“Brooklawn and its parent companies knew of a terrible and dangerous problem. They shamefully ignored it. The consequences are horrific,” said Croley, who filed both lawsuits against the facility. “Our investigation and pursuit will continue until all of the these hurt children see justice and this never happens again.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

