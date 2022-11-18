Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has set a hearing for January to consider whether to order prison for an 18-year-old sex-trafficking victim who killed her rapist in Iowa and pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Pieper Lewis was sentenced on Sept. 13 to probation for five years to be served at a Des Moines women’s shelter, but less than two months later she walked away.

She was arrested five days later and taken to jail.

Judge David Porter had set a hearing for Friday to consider whether to revoke the probation, but after meeting briefly with lawyers, he scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 18.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the hearing was postponed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.
Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: Snoop Doggie Doggs
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of...
6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy