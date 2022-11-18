JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning.

Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.

According to the arrest slip, Willky allegedly poked a witness in the face then shoved him. Willky also threatened the witness and used profanities.

During the altercation, Willky allegedly shoved one witness into another witness causing one to fall to the ground injuring their knee, shoulder and back.

Willky then became physically aggressive with the Thomas Jefferson Middle School Principal. He began to curse at her and she was scared for her safety.

The location of the incident was Moore High School.

Willky is the head coach of the girl’s basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, JCPS confirmed.

This story may be updated.

