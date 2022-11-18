Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.(LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning.

Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.

Willky is the head coach of the girl’s basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, JCPS confirmed.

This story may be updated.

