JCTC honors students in apprentice program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s Apprenticeship Week and Jefferson Community & Technical College is appreciating the students who go through the school’s apprentice program.

An award ceremony was held Friday morning in the JCTC Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Center. Employers around the area have a partnership with the school that allows students to go to JCTC as well as maintain an apprenticeship with a company.

“Skill trades have kind of gone by the wayside for about 20 years, which means we don’t have a significant pipeline of plumbers, electricians, and you and I both know that when something goes wrong at home we want to be able to call a plumber and get them out day one,” Dr. Nickie Cobb, JCTC Associate Vice President of Workforce Solutions said. “We want to be able to have an HVAC tech come out and fix our unit, so it’s very important that we grow this pipeline.”

Some of the companies that participate in the program are Ford, MSD and Waystar.

