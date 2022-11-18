Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’

(Noelle Williams)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP).

According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday. The “Charge Against Employer” accuses MCP of “unfair labor practices.”

The federal charge states: “The employer is continuously retaliating against us in denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits because we participated in an OSHA investigation that led to fines for many violations... On 11/17, a collection agency attacked us for payback.”

Survivors came forward this week saying that in December during the week before Christmas, while some employees were still in the hospital recovering, management was sending text messages telling employees not to speak with OHSA.

The employees’ attorney, Amos N. Jones met with survivors in Mayfield and Hopkinsville on Friday and said that now some employees are being targeted by an Indiana-based collection agency for tornado-injury medical bills MCP and its insurers have not paid.

“This is a new low,” Jones said. “With yesterday’s revelations from the collection agency and today’s federal charge in Washington, we are asking for further federal intervention for force MCP to treat its employees and former employees right.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

Duke Energy helping provide meals for the holidays
The cold weather may have many of you in the mood to decorate for the holidays. If you’re...
Tips to keep your Christmas tree thriving through the holidays
KSP held a graduation ceremony Friday morning for 38 new troopers of Cadet Class 102.
Dozens of cadets become troopers in KSP graduation ceremony
“Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital