Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday.

Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.

Documents said between July 2020, and Nov. 5, 2020, Trammell, who was a multi-time convicted felon, conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Trammell sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in southern Jefferson County.

He was also accused of using juveniles to assist in possessing and distributing fentanyl and heroin, as well as in possessing and handling firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 5 at an apartment in the Valley Station area where agents seized an AR-style pistol, a Glock 9-millimeter pistol, and an extended magazine. Also seized were approximately 41 grams of fentanyl and two firearms.

Documents said prior to the execution of the warrant, Trammell and a 16-year-old crashed their vehicle into an FBI agent, injuring and pinning the agent between two vehicles.

Trammell is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17, 2023. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing. Trammell faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.