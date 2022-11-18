Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin

(Envato)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday.

Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.

Documents said between July 2020, and Nov. 5, 2020, Trammell, who was a multi-time convicted felon, conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Trammell sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in southern Jefferson County.

He was also accused of using juveniles to assist in possessing and distributing fentanyl and heroin, as well as in possessing and handling firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 5 at an apartment in the Valley Station area where agents seized an AR-style pistol, a Glock 9-millimeter pistol, and an extended magazine. Also seized were approximately 41 grams of fentanyl and two firearms.

Documents said prior to the execution of the warrant, Trammell and a 16-year-old crashed their vehicle into an FBI agent, injuring and pinning the agent between two vehicles.

Trammell is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17, 2023. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing. Trammell faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

The toddler's father talked about the last memories he has of his sons. He also shared a...
Family grieves toddlers killed in car crash
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
UofL Hospital achieves Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence
If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of...
6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy