Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane.

Officers arrived and found Deondre McRae shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said McRae died at the scene.

There are currently no suspects as LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

