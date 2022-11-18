Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane.

Officers arrived and found Deondre McRae shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said McRae died at the scene.

There are currently no suspects as LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

SUNRISE BIG BROTHER INTERVIEW
SUNRISE BIG BROTHER INTERVIEW
Campion and Johnson are same-sex marriage advocates.
Louisville couple who were apart of Supreme Court case to legalize gay marriage advocates for same-sex marriage law
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
Former Hardin County Deputy fired by LMPD after violent arrest video is released.
Former Hardin County deputy fired from LMPD days after dash cam video of a 2021 arrest was released