Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.

There are currently no suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

