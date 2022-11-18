Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Snow Team prepping for overnight freezing temperatures
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Snow Team is preparing for overnight freezing temperatures Thursday.

According to the release, snow team members will be monitoring conditions on bridge decks, overpasses, hills and other elevated roadways in the city.

If the conditions materialize crews are prepared to apply salt to those elevated areas around 5a.m. Friday to prevent slick spots and keeps roads safe for people to drive.

To learn more about the Metro Snow Team, click or tap here.

