Norton Children’s Hospital honors injured children with candle lighting ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lobby of Norton Children’s Hospital was filled with doctors and nurses Friday morning.

Only, they weren’t tending to patients or rushing to meetings. They were holding candles and sharing stories of the victims they’ve treated during the past year.

To commemorate National Injury Prevention Day, the hospital held a candle lighting ceremony, honoring pediatric gunshot and other injury victims in Louisville.

Among those present was Dr. Brit Anderson, who specializes in pediatric emergencies.

She took the podium to talk about her experience from this past summer.

“I stood at the foot of the bed helping to lead what would be a futile effort to resuscitate a young child who’d been shot in the chest,” Anderson said. “It had been the worst week I could remember. Already while I was working, three other children had died of preventable injuries - drownings.”

Dr. Erin Frazier was also there to share her experiences.

As a pediatrician, she spends her time treating children for various injuries, some of which takes months or years to recover from.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” Frazier said. “We are seeing young children get hurt by firearm injuries and the ability for us to talk about that and to educate is really important.”

According to Norton Children’s, the hospital has treated 1,100 patients for motor vehicle crashes and 61 patients for gunshot wounds. Nine of those victims have died.

Chief Nursing Officer Erik Martin said 70 percent of those patients are younger than 14-years-old. 25 percent of them are younger than 10.

Anderson said several of these injuries are preventable.

“We see these things and if we aren’t talking them and educating and pushing it forward then what are we doing,” Anderson said. “You know, we have to grow as a community and we are in a very privileged place to be able to help and then take that knowledge and grow from there.”

Friday night, the Big Four Bridge will be lit up in green as a symbol of injury prevention in the community.

