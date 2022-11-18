Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Arizona teens charged after developmentally disabled man beaten to death with baseball bat

Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal man was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Tucson, Arizona. (KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - Two teens are facing murder charges after a developmentally disabled, non-verbal Tucson man was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The Tucson Police Department said a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. The TPD said the teens’ names and mugshots are not available.

Two 15-year-olds were allegedly involved but left during the fatal attack, the TPD said. The 15-year-olds have not been charged, but the case has been turned over to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

The TPD said officers were called to the scene around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found 37-year-old Rabi Magar suffering from blunt force trauma. He was transported to the hospital and put on life support but died two days later.

The TPD said witnesses told investigators that four teens approached Magar. The teens were allegedly armed with a baseball bat and BB gun.

According to the TPD, two of the teens, the 13-year-old and 17-year-old, pointed the gun at Magar and hit him with the bat. The two 15-year-olds ran away.

The TPD said Magar tried to run away, but the 13-year-old chased him down and continued to beat him.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

