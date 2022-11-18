Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quite the cold weekend that won’t set records, but not exactly far from some of them either. So it is unusually cold.

But Arctic Air is dry, so the only snow chance is mayyyyyyybe a flurry late Saturday to the northeast. Maybe.

Otherwise warmer air flows in next week. We’ll keep an eye on a southern wave Tuesday that may add some changes to that day but overall quiet.

Thanksgiving and into the holiday weekend will feature a front that will likely evolve into an upper low over the region. For now, that looks to increase a rain chance later Thanksgiving Night that could mix with snow at times Friday/Saturday.

But that is about as far as we can go with that outlook until we get more data as the wave in question is still west of Alaska and has not been sampled.

More on that in the video!

