Southern Indiana man charged with child porn possession

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Wiley Ray Jones, 59, of New Albany, is being held in the Floyd County Jail in New Albany on three separate counts of possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say they began an investigation in September after getting a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a specific account that possibly contained child porn images or video files.

Jones was arrested after a search warrant was served by state and federal agents at an address on Captain Frank Road.

Jones will face a judge for his initial hearing later today.

