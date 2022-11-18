Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man charged with child porn possession

Wiley Ray Jones, 59, of New Albany, was arrested November 18, 2022 on three separate counts of...
Wiley Ray Jones, 59, of New Albany, was arrested November 18, 2022 on three separate counts of possession of child pornography.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Floyd County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Wiley Ray Jones, 59, of New Albany, is being held in the Floyd County Jail in New Albany on three separate counts of possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say they began an investigation in September after getting a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a specific account that possibly contained child porn images or video files.

Jones was arrested after a search warrant was served by state and federal agents at an address on Captain Frank Road.

Jones will face a judge for his initial hearing later today.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Metro Snow Team prepping for overnight freezing temperatures
Metro Snow Team prepping for overnight freezing temperatures
Tod Moore, breaking the curse
Pardoned convict working to make a difference
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers