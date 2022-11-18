Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift is speaking out about the Ticketmaster fiasco that has made headlines all week.

In part, Swift wrote on her Instagram story Friday morning, “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

Swift also expressed frustration with Ticketmaster, saying she asked the company many times if they could handle this type of demand, “and we were assured they could.”

Swift’s full statement reads:

Taylor Swift wrote this on her Instagram story Friday morning in response to the Ticketmaster...
Taylor Swift wrote this on her Instagram story Friday morning in response to the Ticketmaster fiasco.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

The public on-sale for The Eras Tour, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster announced Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, Ticketmaster has not yet announced a backup plan for the public on-sale.

Unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets led to major issues for Ticketmaster earlier this week.

While hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold during the pre-sale, many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours with thousands of people ahead of them in line. Ticketmaster’s website eventually crashed.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
LIVE: Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
‘This is golf heaven!’ Topgolf Louisville officially opens
Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
JCTC honors students in apprentice program
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY