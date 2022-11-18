Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘This is golf heaven!’ Topgolf Louisville officially opens

(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Golfers have been waiting years for Topgolf Louisville to open. Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders cut the ribbon on the new facility Friday morning.

The 67,000 square-foot facility at the Oxmoor Center has three floors with a total of 102 bays, plus bars and dining options on each floor. The Louisville location also has a special bourbon selection. Each bay is climate controlled with heating and fans to keep golfers comfortable.

Reservations filled up quickly, with some lucky enough to snag openings on the first day. The facility also keeps several bays open for walk-in guests. Larry Lenhart and his friends showed up early, hoping to play on the first day.

“We play all winter long, usually out in the cold, so we’re happy to come inside and hit a few golf balls today,” Lenhart said.

Dick Brinke couldn’t contain his excitement as he was one of the first to experience it.

“This is wonderful! This is heaven! This is golf heaven! I’ve died and gone to heaven,” Brinke said.

Brinke played with his daughter, Melissa Sparks. The two have played golf together ever since she was young. They said they love Topgolf because it can help pass down the family tradition of golf.

“We’ll get out there and we’ll have his grandkids out here playing with him,” said Sparks.

“It’s just going to be so much fun for our family to come out.” Brinke added, “It’s tremendous for this city and it’s just a long-awaited vacation really.”

Click here to go to the website and book a bay.

If you can’t make a reservation, Topgolf also recommends downloading the app to be added to a waiting list.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Louisville Fire and Rescue put out a homeless camp fire on Caldwell and Brooks.
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

Latest News

JCTC honors students in apprentice program
The cast of 13 the Musical taught WAVE news' Josh Ninke a few steps from their show's title...
Catch 13 the Musical with ACT Louisville Productions this weekend
Metro Snow Team prepping for overnight freezing temperatures
Metro Snow Team prepping for overnight freezing temperatures
TARC and ATU reach tentative agreement, pending union vote