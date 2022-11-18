Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Hospital achieves Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Hospital has achieved the highest national recognition awarded to a hospital for excellence in nursing.

According to the release, the gold standard awards the hospital’s reflection of nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.

With this credential, UofL Health joins a small and select group of U.S. healthcare organizations that have achieved magnet recognition.

In the state of Kentucky, UofL Health is one of just seven healthcare systems being acknowledged.

