Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard

Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been six years since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed. He died on November 19, 2016.

He was with his grandson about to go hunting on family property when he was shot and killed.

Ballard’s death happened a year and half after his daughter, Crystal Rogers was last seen at her boyfriends family farm on July 3, 2015. Rogers is presumed dead.

No arrests have been made in her case but Brooks Houck, her boyfriend at the time, is the only named suspect in the case.

Ballard was committed to find who was responsible for his daughter’s disappearance and worked tirelessly to find her.

Kentucky State Police have classified Ballard’s case as death investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Latest News

Anchorage Fire department hopes to recruit high school, college students
Anchorage Fire department hopes to recruit high school, college students
Fire fighting is a physically-challenging profession. That's why fire fighters take the...
Anchorage Middletown Fire hosts CPAT
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness