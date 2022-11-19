Contact Troubleshooters
Anchorage Fire department hopes to recruit high school, college students

Fire fighting is a physically-challenging profession. That's why fire fighters take the Candidate Physical Ability Test or C-PAT.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday and Saturday, a Jefferson County fire department welcomed individuals to take the Candidate Physical Ability Test or CPAT. Anchorage Middletown Fire uses the CPAT to ignite a passion for the profession among high school and college students.

In the past, officials say their fire department had hundreds of applicants in the recruiting class. The number of applications has steadily decreased over time.

“Not a lot of people want to go and do it. It’s very dangerous,” said Catherine Noe, an aspiring firefighter. “I think you reap benefits for wanting to help people.”

Catherine’s family, the Noes’, are third-generation firefighters. Her father, Chief David Noe, will celebrate 40 years in the industry in Feb. 2023.

“It is really great to see my daughters follow in the family business, so to speak,” said Chief Noe. “It is exciting to watch them learn and do some of the same tasks I did. Plus, I can show them the ropes.”

The CPAT is open to anyone interested in the profession.

Anchorage Middletown Fire accepts people without prior experience to learn and grow with their department, following their completion of the CPAT and other academy requirements.

“Every firefighter is a superhero,” said Isaiah Walls, who is training for the CPAT. “Every police officer, nurse, doctor, and everyone who risks their lives for others are doing something a lot of people wouldn’t do.”

