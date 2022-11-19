Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments

The toddler's father talked about the last memories he has of his sons. He also shared a message for those who choose to drink and get behind the wheel.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, one-year-old Ja’Rell and two-year-old Ja’Reese left church with their mother Jasilyn Gardner when impaired driver Angela Chapman caused a crash killing the two toddlers.

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments(Justice Hunter)

“They didn’t make it back home to me,” said Justice Hunter, father of Ja’Rell and Ja’Reese. “That particular morning, they were so happy. They were patient to eat.”

Hunter and Gardner found their rhythm in taking care of their growing family. Hunter’s morning routine consisted of working at the gym and coming home to cook breakfast for his boys.

“That was the last breakfast I got to make,” said Hunter.

Hunter’s last memory of Sunday’s breakfast is polarized. He captured the moment of one-year-old Ja’Rell and two-year-old Ja’Reese in their high chairs smiling.

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments(Justice Hunter)

“Family is everything to me,” said Hunter. “Family is that one can’t choose. That’s how you get through your life. They are your strength and heartbeat. Your family is your family.”

Jasilyn Gardner, the toddlers’ mother, is recovering from her injuries. She is also eight weeks pregnant.

“My woman is doing better than anyone could expect right now,” said Hunter. “She just got up and got her ultrasound. I didn’t think she would be walking this soon. I want to thank my woman for being so strong. We are fighting for the baby in there. That’s what I need.”

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments(Justice Hunter)

The community support for the Hunter-Gardner family is growing. On Wednesday, Justice’s aunt set up a GoFundMe account for funeral and medical expenses. Since then, they have exceeded their goal of $10,000.

“I haven’t checked it,’ said Hunter as he fought back tears, “My support system is telling me to check it and saying they got me. But I don’t want to check.”

Hunter says the healing and grieving process is challenging, but he’s taking it day by day. They hope no family experiences the pain the Hunter-Gardner feels for the loss of one-year-old Ja’Rell and two-year-old Ja’Reese at the expense of an impaired driver.

Within days of the deadly crash, a grand jury indicted Angela Chapman for the crash that killed two Hunter brothers and injured their pregnant mother.

Chapman’s next court date is November 29.

“Drinking and driving have to be stopped,” said Hunter. “You know my name, Justice Hunter. I want Justice. It has to be stopped.”

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family's last moments(Justice Hunter)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road.
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Latest News

Former Hardin County Deputy fired by LMPD after violent arrest video is released.
Former Hardin County deputy fired from LMPD days after dash cam video of a 2021 arrest was released
This happened after the video was released.
Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD
It opened ahead of Thanksgiving.
Topgolf now open at the Oxmoor Center
Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he...
Pardoned convict working to make a difference