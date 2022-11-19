‘It Takes 2′: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is urging adults to get involved in the program and help kids throughout the community.

They said mentorship has proven to make a positive impact on the lives of children, but it can also help the adults. CEO Gary Friedman said the “It Takes 2″ campaign shows that children can’t do it themselves, and they need adults to be by their sides.

The program matches adults with children ages seven to 16 with adults through one-on-one mentorship.

The siblings will spend time together a couple of days a month. That can include eating a meal together, enjoying a ballgame, or a day at the park.

Friedman wants people to know how much the adults can benefit from the program, too.

“A lot of folks think about what it does for the young person, but for the adult, it’s the opportunity to really get a lot of joy out of making an impact on a young person,” he said. “We just had an event the other night and three different adults, we call them bigs, talked about their experiences. Each one was a different age, and they all talked about how it kept them young, it made a difference in their lives, it allowed them to learn more about their selves.”

Friendman said the ideal “big” is someone who wants to help kids.

People can apply for the program here.

