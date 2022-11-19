LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects.

According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying.

LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects (LMPD)

The suspects loaded the lumber into a white pickup truck after leaving the store.

LMPD’s 3rd Division Detectives believe that the suspects then stole a trailer that was parked at the store and attached to another car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

