LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects.

According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying.

The suspects loaded the lumber into a white pickup truck after leaving the store.

LMPD’s 3rd Division Detectives believe that the suspects then stole a trailer that was parked at the store and attached to another car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

