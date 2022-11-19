Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 18, 2022:

Paducah Tilghman - 24, Christian Academy-Louisville - 30

Henderson County - 10, Male - 23

Union County - 33, Bardstown - 66

Central Hardin - 15, Bullitt East - 28

Madison Central - 7, Ballard - 43

Holy Cross - 24, Crittenden County - 12

Newport Central Catholic - 28, Kentucky Country Day - 21

Central - 50, Logan County - 19

South Oldham - 7, Bowling Green - 38

Fairdale - 0, Owensboro - 36

Trinity - 7, Bryan Station - 10

Franklin County - 49, Warren East - 21

Southwestern - 23, Scott County - 22

