Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 18, 2022:

  • Paducah Tilghman - 24, Christian Academy-Louisville - 30
  • Henderson County - 10, Male - 23
  • Union County - 33, Bardstown - 66
  • Central Hardin - 15, Bullitt East - 28
  • Madison Central - 7, Ballard - 43
  • Holy Cross - 24, Crittenden County - 12
  • Newport Central Catholic - 28, Kentucky Country Day - 21
  • Central - 50, Logan County - 19
  • South Oldham - 7, Bowling Green - 38
  • Fairdale - 0, Owensboro - 36
  • Trinity - 7, Bryan Station - 10
  • Franklin County - 49, Warren East - 21
  • Southwestern - 23, Scott County - 22

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

