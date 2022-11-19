Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 18, 2022:
- Paducah Tilghman - 24, Christian Academy-Louisville - 30
- Henderson County - 10, Male - 23
- Union County - 33, Bardstown - 66
- Central Hardin - 15, Bullitt East - 28
- Madison Central - 7, Ballard - 43
- Holy Cross - 24, Crittenden County - 12
- Newport Central Catholic - 28, Kentucky Country Day - 21
- Central - 50, Logan County - 19
- South Oldham - 7, Bowling Green - 38
- Fairdale - 0, Owensboro - 36
- Trinity - 7, Bryan Station - 10
- Franklin County - 49, Warren East - 21
- Southwestern - 23, Scott County - 22
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.