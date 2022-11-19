Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

All parties involved have been accounted for, Mitchell said.

