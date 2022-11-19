Contact Troubleshooters
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park

Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park(Tara Bassett)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught.

502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close.

Basset said that the bull was loaded into a trailer safely and brought to the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in far East Louisville.

WAVE contacted Louisville Metro Animal Services about the situation, we have not heard back from them.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

