Cats Play #1 Georgia, But Come Up Short

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky defense held #1 Georgia to just 116 yards passing, but still fall to the Bulldogs 16-6 at Kroger Field.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams. The Cats were driving early in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 3-0 when Will Levis looks to the end zone, but is picked off by Kelee Ringo. He would zig and zag down the field before finally being brought down, however, Georgia only led 9-0 at the half.

Third quarter, the Bulldogs score their only touchdown of the game on a Kenny McIntosh nine yard run. Levis would hit Barion Brown for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the two point conversion failed. “You know, came up short, but the effort was there. The preparation was there. Need to execute a little better,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “When we play good teams like this that is enough driving force for us to bring it and be prepared. So, I feel like whenever we’re playing a highly ranked opponent that’s supposed to beat us we always come ready to play,” commented Levis after the game.

So the stage is set for next Saturday. The University of Louisville visit UK in the Battle for the Governors Cup. That game kicks off at three o’clock next Saturday on the SEC Network.

