Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cats Play #1 Georgia, But Come Up Short

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky defense held #1 Georgia to just 116 yards passing, but still fall to the Bulldogs 16-6 at Kroger Field.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams. The Cats were driving early in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 3-0 when Will Levis looks to the end zone, but is picked off by Kelee Ringo. He would zig and zag down the field before finally being brought down, however, Georgia only led 9-0 at the half.

Third quarter, the Bulldogs score their only touchdown of the game on a Kenny McIntosh nine yard run. Levis would hit Barion Brown for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the two point conversion failed. “You know, came up short, but the effort was there. The preparation was there. Need to execute a little better,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “When we play good teams like this that is enough driving force for us to bring it and be prepared. So, I feel like whenever we’re playing a highly ranked opponent that’s supposed to beat us we always come ready to play,” commented Levis after the game.

So the stage is set for next Saturday. The University of Louisville visit UK in the Battle for the Governors Cup. That game kicks off at three o’clock next Saturday on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Latest News

Cards upset second top 25 team this season
Defense, Special Teams Lead Cards to Win Over #24 NC State
The Hoosiers come from 17 down in the third quarter to win at Michigan State.
Hoosiers Snap Seven Game Losing Streak
UofL beats NC State
University of Kentucky loses to Georgia