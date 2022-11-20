Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Defense, Special Teams Lead Cards to Win Over #24 NC State

Cards upset second top 25 team this season
Cards upset second top 25 team this season(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL offense only scored one touchdown, but the defense and special teams made huge plays to lead the Cards to a 25-10 win over #24 NC State.

It was senior day for the Cards, but quarterback, Malik Cunningham sat out with an injured shoulder. The big play happened in the second quarter. After the Wolfpack tied the game at three, UofL’s Jawhar Jordan fields the kickoff after it bounced around, finds a crease, and he takes it 98 yards for the touchdown. UofL would lead 13-3 at the half.

Fourth quarter, the Cards put it away. Jordan with the two yard touchdown. UofL beats their second ranked opponent of the season. “It took a total team effort to go win like we did tonight. Offense, defense and kicking game, all three did some really good things,” said head coach Scott Satterfield.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) stiff arms Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine...
Cats Play #1 Georgia, But Come Up Short
The Hoosiers come from 17 down in the third quarter to win at Michigan State.
Hoosiers Snap Seven Game Losing Streak
UofL beats NC State
University of Kentucky loses to Georgia