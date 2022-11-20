Defense, Special Teams Lead Cards to Win Over #24 NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL offense only scored one touchdown, but the defense and special teams made huge plays to lead the Cards to a 25-10 win over #24 NC State.

It was senior day for the Cards, but quarterback, Malik Cunningham sat out with an injured shoulder. The big play happened in the second quarter. After the Wolfpack tied the game at three, UofL’s Jawhar Jordan fields the kickoff after it bounced around, finds a crease, and he takes it 98 yards for the touchdown. UofL would lead 13-3 at the half.

Fourth quarter, the Cards put it away. Jordan with the two yard touchdown. UofL beats their second ranked opponent of the season. “It took a total team effort to go win like we did tonight. Offense, defense and kicking game, all three did some really good things,” said head coach Scott Satterfield.

