Exquisite Black Women Foundation talks about the importance of representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The phrase Wakanda Forever became an overnight sensation a few years ago, and now is a world-famous saying after Chadwick Boseman immortalized the Black Panther.

The release of the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came with a lot of hype, not only because of the reputation but because of what it means to so many people.

For a lot of black kids, it’s common for them to think the only black superhero’s around either dribble a ball or held a mic.

Then, Black Panther came out and changed that perspective, with Wakanda Forever allowing women too take center stage to save the world.

”Black Panther has allowed us to be awake in a different kind of way,” said Exquisite Black Women Foundation CEO and Founder Jacklyn Walker. “To honor who we have been told we could never be.”

Most parents tell their kids they can be whatever they want when they grew up. This may include a lawyer, doctor, astronaut or even a movie star.

But for black kids who don’t see people who look like them in those positions, it seems less likely.

”But it’s the representation that, for whatever reason we thought we could never become, you know? And it’s left that kind of mark,” Walker explained.

Walker’s organization, the Exquisite Black Women Foundation, is an organization that’s looking to bring a positive light to women who may be portrayed negatively.

”Not only are we degraded on TV, we are degraded financially, we’re degraded in our neighborhoods,” Walker said. “The things that we come against are always so much more.”

For Walker, seeing the strong and powerful black women depicted in Wakanda forever means everything.

”To be able to see the queen walk across, to be able to see Shuri, she’s the little sister, to be able to see the other characters, they all relate to who we want to see around us,” Walker shared.

And when everyone leaves the theatre, Walker hopes this representation helps people see black women in a different light.

”Don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid of us, to other people. And to us, don’t be afraid of us. Don’t be afraid to be you,” Walker proclaimed.

Walker says that the importance of representation not only impacts the youth, but adults as well, as they can now finally witness what they dreamed to see their entire lives.

