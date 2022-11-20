Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hoosiers Snap Seven Game Losing Streak

The Hoosiers come from 17 down in the third quarter to win at Michigan State.
The Hoosiers come from 17 down in the third quarter to win at Michigan State.(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WAVE) - Coming into Saturday’s game at Michigan State, Indiana had lost seven in a row, but thanks to some gutsy calls and a strong second half comeback, the Hoosiers shocked the Spartans 39-31 in overtime.

It looked like the Hoosiers were going to get blown out again after falling behind 24-7 at halftime. Indiana scored 17 points in the third quarter, and were able to tie at 31 when Josh Henderson would score from the one. In overtime, Shaun Shivers scores from one yard out, they add the two pointer, IU up by eight. One last chance for the Spartans, but Peyton Thorn’s pass is incomplete. Indiana snaps their seven game losing streak...39-31...and bring home the Old Brass Spittoon. “Just all we’ve had go on here recently and just having a hard time getting wins, and just to be able to come on the road and get a huge win in a trophy game, and couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said IU head coach Tom Allen.

The Hoosiers close the season hosting Purdue in the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a...
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Latest News

UofL beats NC State
University of Kentucky loses to Georgia
American Football
Indiana University wins in overtime against Michigan State University
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 18 scores