Hoosiers Snap Seven Game Losing Streak

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WAVE) - Coming into Saturday’s game at Michigan State, Indiana had lost seven in a row, but thanks to some gutsy calls and a strong second half comeback, the Hoosiers shocked the Spartans 39-31 in overtime.

It looked like the Hoosiers were going to get blown out again after falling behind 24-7 at halftime. Indiana scored 17 points in the third quarter, and were able to tie at 31 when Josh Henderson would score from the one. In overtime, Shaun Shivers scores from one yard out, they add the two pointer, IU up by eight. One last chance for the Spartans, but Peyton Thorn’s pass is incomplete. Indiana snaps their seven game losing streak...39-31...and bring home the Old Brass Spittoon. “Just all we’ve had go on here recently and just having a hard time getting wins, and just to be able to come on the road and get a huge win in a trophy game, and couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said IU head coach Tom Allen.

The Hoosiers close the season hosting Purdue in the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket next Saturday.

