LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Fairdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road.

Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Jackson Mingus of Louisville shot inside a car.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Mingus died at the scene. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

