LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood.

Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a woman was walking across Fegenbush Lane when she was struck by a car headed south.

Mitchell said she died at the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

All parties remained at the scene.

