Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020.

Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data.

“In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of violence in any three-year period in our city’s history,” Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers which supports families and kids impacted by gun violence said. “Tragically, most of the lives lost were young people, between the ages of 18-30, who had their whole futures ahead of them.”

2X’s Game Changers organization tracks shootings and homicides within the city of Louisville, helping to bring attention to the issue and to help provide support to families affected by gun violence.

So far in 2022, there have been 141 homicides, including three since Friday. That’s the third-highest number of annual homicides in recent history.

Last year, a record-breaking 188 homicides occurred, surpassing the previous record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

“We cannot and will not forget the victims and their families and friends who suffer because of all this violence,” 2X said. “Kids who have lost someone close, or who know someone who has been injured, often suffer long term from trauma, and have trouble learning in school. They deserve and need our support.”

