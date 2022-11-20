Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday.

Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said no suspects have been arrested in this case.

Anyone with information about the case can call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

