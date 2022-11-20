Man found shot to death in Phoenix Hill neighborhood; LMPD investigating
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Sunday morning in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Officers arrived and found a man shot. Mitchell said he died at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
