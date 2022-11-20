Contact Troubleshooters
Winners of Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

The winner of the BMW was announced Saturday.
The winner of the BMW was announced Saturday.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House.

Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets bought were also entered into a raffle for a 2023 BMW X3 supplied by BMW of Louisville. The car is alpine white with a black interior, with heated seats and Bluetooth wireless technology, the release states. The car will also come with $10,000 cash.

Winners were announced Saturday night at the gala. The winner of the BMW was Crystal White with ticket number 11439 and the winner of the house was Michael Tompkins with ticket number 10191.

The raffle is part of their Festival of Trees and Lights which benefits children’s mental health.

“Tonight’s such an incredible night,” Lynnie Meyer with Norton Healthcare said at Saturday night’s event. “It’s our 33rd year. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and kick off the holiday season and raise dollars for the hospital.”

The Festival of Trees and Lights has raised more than 10 million dollars in its 33-year history.

