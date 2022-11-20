Woman connected to child found dead in suitcase due in court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman connected to a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in a suitcase in Washington County is due in court on Monday.

According to the Washington County Court, Dawn Coleman will be in Washington County Judicial Center Monday.

Coleman is being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

5-year-old Cairo Jordan’s body was found in April, six months later Coleman was arrested in San Francisco and has since been moved to Indiana.

Cairo Jordan (Vincent Jordan)

Cairo’s mother, Dejaune Anderson is still on the run.

Anderson was believed to be in the Los Angeles area, but she has also traveled to Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego and San Francisco. She is facing murder charges.

Dawn Coleman is being held at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.