Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

21-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood identified

Officers were called to the Phoenix Hill neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.
Officers were called to the Phoenix Hill neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man who was found shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by officials.

Deanthony Robinson died after he was shot in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Robinson’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro police were called to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, where Robinson was found shot at the location, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Police said Robinson died at the scene and no suspects have been found.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be...
Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army
Veteran’s Club hosting free Thanksgiving Luncheon
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
A 44-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car in the Buechel neighborhood has been...
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by car in Buechel