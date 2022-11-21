Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

(Source: CNN/@BUFFCLEB/TMX/NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE/BUFFALOWEATHER/TWITTER/@MICHAELPAGWX/@CHRISLUFT25/SNYDER FIRE DEPT/WKBW/DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York, the White House announced Monday.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm Friday and Saturday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked Biden for granting her request for emergency aid, and added in a news release, “My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm.”

The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches (196 centimeters) by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and 72 inches (183 centimeters) in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

The storm forced the Bills to move Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. The Bills won 31-23.

More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday. “We are finally dry,” weather service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.

A driving ban had been lifted for most areas affected by the storm by Monday morning, but schools remained closed in Buffalo and nearby towns.

The snowstorm was at least the worst in New York state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2.13 meters) of snow over the course of three days.

Jurkowski said snowfall totals for this storm were still being tabulated Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: JCPS, JCTA to discuss new contract proposal for teachers
It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany