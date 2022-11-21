Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due to a rise in flu and other sicknesses, according to the school district.

In a letter sent to families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on Monday due to illnesses, and 192 staff members called out sick.

“For the last several weeks as we have seen a rise in the flu and other illnesses throughout the community, we have kept a close eye on our student and staff attendance,” Bacon said in the letter. “We were hopeful that we could safely get to the Thanksgiving Holiday without disruption in the district.”

The school district announced it will be closed on Tuesday, and both Tuesday and Wednesday will be used to clean and sanitize school buildings.

“I encourage all students and staff to take this time to rest, recuperate and regain strength to finish the fall semester strong upon returning from Thanksgiving Break,” Bacon said.

Bacon said Tuesday’s closure will not be an NTI day and the make-up day for Tuesday will be on May 25.

