Cats Comeback Falls Short to Gonzaga

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOKANE, Wa. (WAVE) - Gonzaga outrebounds Kentucky 39-29 en route to an 88-72 victory in a matchup of top 10 teams.

The matchup between Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe lived up to its billing. Timme scored 22 points and was a problem for all of Kentucky’s defenders. Tshiebwe had another double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but battled foul trouble all night.

Gonzaga controlled the first half leading by as much as 18 points. Kentucky could not buy a basket from outside, missing all 11 of their three point tries. The Bulldogs led 41-25 at the break.

In the second half, the Cats finally found the range from downtown and cut the deficit to four after Antonio Reeves drilled a three pointer. Unfortunately, that was as close as they would get. Gonzaga finished the game on a 12-3 run to win by 16. “Well, we missed every shot. So you can say what you want. We missed every shot. You don’t have to make them all. You just can’t miss them all, and expect to be in the game with a good team,” said head coach John Calipari.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

