Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun.

Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields.

The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall. They originally proposed a stadium in downtown Lexington, near Rupp Arena, which they took back. The Club then planned to build a stadium and 12 youth soccer fields between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road. After facing backlash from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry, they withdrew that idea, despite approval from the city’s board of adjustments.

