Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun.

Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields.

The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall. They originally proposed a stadium in downtown Lexington, near Rupp Arena, which they took back. The Club then planned to build a stadium and 12 youth soccer fields between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road. After facing backlash from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry, they withdrew that idea, despite approval from the city’s board of adjustments.

MORE

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer administers the oath of office to Erika Shields as she is sworn in as chief...
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
People have to make sure to pay for their home insurance or it could lapse, and their home will...
Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance
Street parking and parking in city garages will be more expensive next year after the Parking...
Downtown Louisville parking fees to increase due to new sales tax
Cody Anthony Wolfe, 35.
Louisville man sentenced on sexual abuse charges involving minors
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term