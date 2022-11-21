Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on New Cut Road.

A witness said one of the vehicles lost control and hit the center raised median. The vehicle slid across the median and then into the left lane of the northbound traffic colliding with the second vehicle.

According to LMPD, the driver of the first vehicle was arrested on charges such as murder, first degree and fourth degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment. The arrest citation also stated that Johnson was driving with expired registration and no insurance.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.