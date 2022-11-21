Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by car in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 44-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car in the Buechel neighborhood has been identified.

Pamela Renee Pruitt died due to blunt force trauma in the incident on Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell previously confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the woman, later identified as Pruitt, was walking across Fegenbush Lane when she was struck by a car headed south.

The manner of death has been ruled as an accident. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

