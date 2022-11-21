Crews patching potholes in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of crews working on Interstate 71 South.

Pothole patching will be done on the right lane of I-71 South on Monday until 3:30 p.m. This will be from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange to mile marker 14.

Crews plan to switch to the right lane of I-71 North from mile marker 14 to Exit 22 if time allows.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this will be a moving operation and there will be signs in place.

