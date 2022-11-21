FORECAST: Chilly Start Tuesday But The Warming Trend Begins

WEATHER HEADLINES

20s to start our Tuesday

50s and 60s return in time for Thanksgiving

Showers possible early on Black Friday, better rain chance by Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under the influence of high pressure we’ll see clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight.

Expect lows to dip into the 20s across the entire region. Southerly winds will help warm us into the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

That combined with sunny skies will make for a nice day with near-normal temperatures - something we haven’t seen much of in a while!

By Tuesday night we’re looking for temperatures to only fall into the 30s in many spots. This is closer to normal for this time of year but still running on the cool side of things.

With Wednesday being such a big travel day it’s great to see a calm weather over much of the country, including right here in WAVE Country.

Warm air will continue to arrive from the southwest in advance of our next system, bringing us highs near 60!

The latest data is slowing down the rain setup for later this week, which puts Thanksgiving in a drier spot than previously forecast. Expect a small shower chance Thursday evening that blossoms into a few showers for Black Friday shoppers early in the morning.

The better rain chance arrives Saturday as the slow-moving area of low pressure causing this disturbed weather finally moves through.

Thankfully highs behind this system won’t drop too much, only down into the 50s.

