FORECAST: Warm, dry for pre-Thanksgiving travel

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 60° Wednesday & Thursday
  • Rain possible by Thanksgiving evening
  • Shower chances last into the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southerly winds and sunshine push highs into the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight beneath clear skies. Calm weather reigns across not just our region, but also most of the country for the pre-Thanksgiving travel day.

Temperatures climb into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon as upper-level clouds increase. High clouds continue to drift overhead Wednesday night. These clouds will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures from falling beyond the 30s.

Showers look to stick around into Black Friday; keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about shopping. We’ll continue to monitor rain chances into the upcoming weekend.

