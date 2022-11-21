FORECAST: Warm, dry for pre-Thanksgiving travel

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs near 60° Wednesday & Thursday

Rain possible by Thanksgiving evening

Shower chances last into the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southerly winds and sunshine push highs into the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight beneath clear skies. Calm weather reigns across not just our region, but also most of the country for the pre-Thanksgiving travel day.

Temperatures climb into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon as upper-level clouds increase. High clouds continue to drift overhead Wednesday night. These clouds will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures from falling beyond the 30s.

Showers look to stick around into Black Friday; keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about shopping. We’ll continue to monitor rain chances into the upcoming weekend.

