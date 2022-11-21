Fourth Louisville-area Starbucks seeking unionization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at the Starbucks location at Baxter Avenue are looking to become the fourth Louisville-area store to unionize.

The workers on Monday announced a petition to the National Labor Relations Board for an election and demanded union recognition from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, according to a release from the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United.

The Baxter Avenue store joins stores in Bon Air, LaGrange and Clarksville, Indiana who also sought union representation. The three stores won union representation over the past year and are now fighting for a fair contract for hourly workers.

Starbucks Workers United said the Baxter Avenue store is staffed by a diverse workforce who are expressing their needs in the workplace.

“Partners come from every background imaginable and their needs reflect that,” workers said in an email to Schultz. “From mid-career professionals, to students working their first job, each one deserves more from this company and we are tired of waiting. Starbucks claims to care about its people, but can’t provide the bare minimum to humans working in a global health crisis.”

A barista at Starbucks’ Clarksville location, Mila Wade, showed support for the Baxter Avenue workers joining the movement.

“Management wants us to feel isolated and intimidated, but seeing these partners petition for an election just days after the Red Cup Rebellion shows everyone that we aren’t afraid to work together and stand up for our rights at work,” Wade said in a release.

Starbucks Workers United said hundreds of Starbucks locations across the U.S. have filed for union representation, with 250 stores winning representation.

