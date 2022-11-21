Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of meth and possession of a firearm by a prohibited.

Court documents said 38-year-old Christopher Caudill of Austin sold drugs and firearms to a “confidential informant” on several occasions between July 12, 2021 and Feb. 7, 2022, illegally distributing almost 50 grams of meth and two privately made firearms referred to as “ghost guns.”

Caudill has a 2016 felony conviction in Scott County, Indiana, for possession of meth.

“Deadly weapons in the hands of violent criminals and drug traffickers pose a profound danger to our communities,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said. “Using parts and kits purchased online, this drug dealer and convicted felon manufactured and sold untraceable ‘ghost guns’—including an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a silencer. The sentence imposed today demonstrates that our U.S. Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly with the ATF and all our law enforcement partners, including the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, to identify the most dangerous armed criminals, hold them accountable, and get them off our streets.”

“The illegal sale or transfer of privately made firearms presents a unique challenge for law enforcement,” Special Agent Daryl S. McCormick said. “In this case, Caudill not only sold illegal drugs, he sold un-serialized, untraceable firearms and an unregistered silencer. When used by criminals, those firearms pose a safety threat to our community, and ATF will continue to work with our state and local partners to bring those trafficking these items to justice.”

