Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays

Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend.

Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

AAA says one of the worst times to travel is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and one of the best times to travel on that same day is before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Air travel is also projected to be up 8% since 2021 with four and a half million people taking to the skies.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Classes have been canceled for Bullitt County Public Schools students and staff on Tuesday due...
Bullitt County Public Schools cancels class Tuesday due to illnesses
Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be...
Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army
Veteran’s Club hosting free Thanksgiving Luncheon
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
A 44-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car in the Buechel neighborhood has been...
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by car in Buechel