JCPS teachers to receive 5% raise for next school year

It's the second one in just the last year.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers working for Jefferson County Public Schools are can expect another raise, the second one in just the last year.

It’s a 5% raise for next school year. That’s on top of the 4% raise they got at the start of this year.

This was announced Monday morning at a news conference held by the Jefferson County Teachers Association and Jefferson County Public Schools. JCTA President Brent McKim said the new contract was overwhelmingly approved by JCTA members.

It’s a little unusual to come to an agreement like this in the middle of a school year, but Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said they weren’t going to wait and let teachers walk away from education.

It also may keep a few teachers from retiring for a couple extra years, as their pension is based on highest annual salaries.

Livestream WAVE Midday for details on this announcement by clicking or tapping here.

