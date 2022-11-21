JCPS teachers to receive 5% raise for next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers working for Jefferson County Public Schools are can expect another raise, the second one in just the last year.

It’s a 5% raise for next school year. That’s on top of the 4% raise they got at the start of this year.

This was announced Monday morning at a news conference held by the Jefferson County Teachers Association and Jefferson County Public Schools. JCTA President Brent McKim said the new contract was overwhelmingly approved by JCTA members.

It’s a little unusual to come to an agreement like this in the middle of a school year, but Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said they weren’t going to wait and let teachers walk away from education.

It also may keep a few teachers from retiring for a couple extra years, as their pension is based on highest annual salaries.

